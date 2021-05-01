Luis Rojas (57) worked as a private security guard in a neighborhood of Vicente López. They found him there this Friday night, lying a few meters from his sentry box, with a stab in the neck and no vital signs.

With data provided by witnesses, the investigators identified two suspects: the victim’s son and his girlfriend. Both were arrested shortly after in Núñez, to where they had escaped. Their clothes were stained with blood.

The crime occurred shortly before midnight at the intersection of 25 de Mayo and Adolfo Alsina streets, north of the Conurbano. There Rojas worked as a custodian.

According to sources in the case, agents from the 5 ° police station in Vicente López arrived at the scene after being alerted to 911 about a fight in the street.

The suspect arrested, girlfriend of the victim’s son.

Witnesses said that the victim had struggled with a man who had a knife and stabbed him in the neck. The aggressor was accompanied by a woman and after the attack they both fled towards Avenida Maipú.

The prosecutor Alejandro Guevara, in charge of the investigation, ordered the presence of the experts of the Scientific Police and summoned the detectives of the Departmental Directorate of Investigations (DDI) of Vicente López to work together with the personnel of the police stations of the area in search of crime suspects.

From the survey of the security cameras of the Vicente López Monitoring Center, the agents established that the defendants had fled to the Federal Capital, for which they requested the collaboration of their peers from the City Police.

Personnel from the Neighborhood Police Station 13B joined the search for the accused couple and managed to obtain new images, where both were observed getting on a bus on Cabildo and Pico avenues, heading towards downtown Buenos Aires.

As a result, an alert was issued in the area and finally at 0.30 this Saturday they were arrested by the City Police at the corner of Avenida Libertador and Vedia, Núñez.

The suspects were identified as Luis Jeremías Rojas (31), son of the murdered custodian, and Celeste Miriam López (39), his girlfriend.

Police sources reported that both had apparently blood stains on their clothes and a blister containing 25 pills was found.

Prosecutor Guevara charged the detainees with the crime “homicide aggravated by the bond.”

LM