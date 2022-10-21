Monterrey, Nuevo León.- More than 50 bullets ended last night with the hubbub of a birthday celebration held inside a warehouse, at the break in armed men who riddled the attendeesIn Monterrey.

The slaughter registered in the Colonia Buenos Aires left a balance of six people deadincluding Omar Ortiz Alvarado, former director of the Santa Catarina Police.

were also reported at least four wounded in the attackcommitted shortly after 11:00 p.m.

The place where the party It is a car lot located on Herreros street, at the intersection with Tamazunchale.

Witnesses indicated that an armed commando arrived in three vehicles and violently entered the site.

“It was heard very ugly, many shots, more than 50,” said a neighbor.

The gunmen fired bursts with high-caliber weapons at the people, who were celebrating the birthday of one of them.

In the middle of the celebration, the victims were left lying, and there were others between vehicles trying to escape from the shots.

Paramedics from the Red Cross and various ambulances took the injured to different hospitals, and it was said that other guests at the celebration left unharmed and took refuge in nearby homes.

Municipal and ministerial police closed the area, while a helicopter flew over the area in search of criminals.

Some 14 vehicles from ministerial, Monterrey Police, Experts, Civil Force and the State Investigation Agency arrived at the perimeter.

Ortiz Alvarado was appointed director of the Santa Catarina Police on July 28, 2011 and only lasted 18 days, after taking over for Germán Pérez, executed on June 27 of that year in his office.