They kill a fan of Millonarios a few hours before the final against Nacional in Bogotá

A fan of Millonarios, who was wearing his team’s shirt on Thursday night while socializing in a bar in the San Carlos neighborhood, south of Bogotá, was murdered after a fight that broke out outside the nightclub.

Millionaires fans in the game against Medellín. Photo: Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

So far, according to the authorities, it is known that they participated at least three people in the fight that ended with the murder of the Millonarios fan.

As they report, the fan would have been attacked with a knifeat the height of race 19 with calle 53 sur, in the town of Tunjuelito.

There is still no precise information on whether the perpetrators were fans of another team.

The Bogotá Metropolitan Police have not yet found the whereabouts of the alleged attackers.

