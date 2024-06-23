Tapachula, Mexico.- Martínez Parcero, was 45 years old, the father of two children, and with his family he marched in Yajalón along with thousands to demand a safe return to Tila. Credit: Special

José Rodrigo Martínez Parcero, a displaced person from Tila who took refuge in Yajalón with his family and who had been reported missing since last Friday, was found dead and with signs of torture in a garbage dump.

The discovery occurred after the Peace and Life March organized three days ago by displaced people in Yajalón in demand of security for their return to Tila.

After the mobilization, one of the thousands of displaced people recalled in an interview, the federal, Chiapas and local governments promised to install a Mixed Operations Base (BOM) to provide security when returning and living in peace in Tila.

“But there is no, there is no security, with what they did to Mr. Rodrigo because the garbage dump where the body was found is half an hour from the town, we are afraid,” said a displaced woman.

“The town is still vulnerable, and with this murder there is panic to return,” lamented one displaced person.

Last Friday night, the last communication was had with Martínez Parcero, from the hospital where he worked in the administrative area.

He called his wife, who was waiting for him in one of the two shelters set up in Yajalón to receive displaced people from Tila, after suffering murders, rapes, burning of houses and vehicles, and threats at the hands of members of organized crime.

Yesterday, Saturday, given the authorities’ promise to install the BOM, at least 200 people began to return to Tila, aboard Army and state Civil Protection cars, trusting that there would be calm and vigilance from the authorities.

“But today, Sunday, the people who have already returned now want to return to Yajalón because they are afraid that the murderers will kill again, this homicide is a sign that there is no security,” said a displaced person.

Rodrigo was 45 years old, the father of two children, and with his family he marched with thousands to demand a safe return to Tila.

In 2020, Rodrigo’s father, Elmar, was hacked to death by the same group of men who displaced them, in the midst of a dispute because those hitmen installed a gate that limited what they identified as their territory.

“The military guards the two shelters in Yajalón, and they ask not to go out for safety, the children no longer go out to play and many of us have dispersed, and some people go out to look for work as helpers, people are desperate,” says the woman interviewed in a room for rent.

In principle, the dispute was over land, between “autonomous” ejidators and residents, but due to the level of crime that has reached in recent days, according to what survivors told Grupo Reforma, some activists and consulted sources assure that organized crime got involved, taking advantage of the fact that The town is a transit point for migrants and drugs.