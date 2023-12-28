Thursday, December 28, 2023, 08:57



The Civil Guard has deployed a search device to find the whereabouts of the alleged perpetrator of the death of a 29-year-old man due to a gunshot wound inside his house in the Madrid municipality of Mejorada del Campo, they indicated this Thursday. to Europa Press sources of the investigation.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon and after receiving a warning, Summa 112 paramedics went to the injured man's home and upon arrival they could only confirm the death.

In addition to health personnel, the Local Police and the Civil Guard were mobilized to the scene, investigating the event, as reported by Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid.