The streamer Airi Sato22 -year -old died after being stabbed in a street in the center of Tokyo while broadcasting a live video online, and a man, with whom he was supposed to have a financial dispute, he was arrested at the scene of the events, according to the NHK public chain.

Sato was walking through the Shinjuku district while broadcasting a video for a Japanese platform of streaming when A man assaulted her with a knife about thirteen centimeters in length and stabbed her dozens of times on her neck and chest until his death causes.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested the suspect, Kenichi Takano, 42, at the scene with two knives in his possession.

Takano told the researchers that he went to Tokyo after having seen an advertisement that Sato would make a live broadcast of his trip on the Yamanote de Tokyo and Tokyo Train line could locate her watching the video she shared live.

The positions that began being suspected of attempted murder have already been transformed to murder after his death was confirmed in the hospital to which he was transferred.

During the interrogations, Takano He denied that his intention would have been to kill her And he announced the financial dispute that united them since he began to give him money in 2022, after having met a year earlier through the videos she published.

“I lent Sato more than 2 million yen (12,402 euros) for mobile phone expenses and immediate maintenance expenses, but never returned them to me“He told the Police and then told an investigator that he had also asked for money to financial companies to be able to lend it to Sato.

Sato and Takano had consulted the problem with the Police although without solving it, sources of the investigation collected by the local news agency Kyodo said.