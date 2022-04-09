Colombia.- An 80-year-old grandfather was killed in a rural area in an alleged robbery attemptIn colombia.

The elderly man was attacked along with another workerthe criminals reached the farm of Mr. Rufino Rodríguez in the village of El Hoyo, in Catatumbo, in the municipality of Convención, Colombia.

The subjects were armed with a rod with which they dealt several blows to the 80-year-old man, in the event a worker who came out alive and alerted the authorities was also attacked.

According to the versions, the thieves intended to steal the money that the victim had from the sale of panela. Competent authorities took on the case to find those responsible for the terrible event.

