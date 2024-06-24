Sinaloa.- At least seven people were murdered during an armed confrontation between the military and armed civilians in the recently created municipality of Eldorado, Sinaloa, located 54 kilometers from the capital of Culiacán, Río Doce reported.

The incident occurred early this Sunday, June 23, in a yard, a trailer parking lot located on Avenida Venustiano Carranza and Vicente Guerrero, in the administration of Leopoldo Sánchez Celis.

According to the first reports, civilians who allegedly attacked elements of federal forces during a reconnaissance operation were at the scene.

Elements of the National Guard also participated in the fray, which lasted more than 40 minutes.

The total number of victims would be part of the group of civilians, who, for the most part, would have been left lying in the warehouse.

So far there are no official reports of what happened, however the arrest of two people who were transferred aboard an armored unit of the National Guard was also confirmed.

A woman, who was interviewed at the scene after the events, stated that her son, a 17-year-old minor who worked at the scene, contacted her by phone at 5:00 a.m. to ask for help, as he had been left caught in the middle of the shooting along with another child.

“(He told me) to come for him, that the Government had arrived and that he was pulling them in. He yelled at me ‘don’t leave me here’. And when he yelled, I told him: ‘What happened?’ ‘Come for me,'” he said.

“He didn’t answer me or anything, he just yelled and the other child yelled that’s it, because you could hear them kicking the gates,” he added.

According to the mother, children of 10 and 11 years old went to work at the place to wash the trucks, “because there they gave them a fair.”

In addition, he noted that the authorities denied him entry to confirm if his son was okay.

Unofficially, it was reported that among the victims is Raúl Carrasco “N”, “El Chore”, considered a key piece of the Los Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, and close to Iván Archivaldo Guzmán, son of Joaquín “El Chapo”. “Guzman.

Eldorado was part of Culiacán as a municipality for more than 100 years, but starting next November 1 it will take over as a municipality.