New Lion.- Ten suspected criminals were killed in a confrontation of elements of the civil force on the federal highway to Nuevo Laredo, informed the Secretary of Security of Nuevo León, Gerardo Palacios Pámanes.

The head of Security gave the preliminary report of the confrontation between the Nuevo León Civil Force and criminals on the federal highway to Nuevo León on Monday, May 29, between the municipalities of Salinas Victoria and Ciénega de Flores.

“Civil Force personnel were attacked with bullets by subjects who They traveled aboard three armored vans“, indicated Gerardo Palacios.

This confrontation left 10 suspected criminals killedthree insured armored trucks and a considerable amount of armamentincluding grenades, ammunition and tactical equipment.

The Secretary of Security stated that four elements of the Civil Force were injuredthree of them due to an overturn and one due to a bullet impact.