San Luis Potosí.- A large group of migrants52 peoplewere kidnapped by members of the organized crimein San Luis PotosiMonday morning.

Shortly after it was reported that the bus in which they traveled was found abandoned in New Lionand at least some of the people they got escape of his captors, according to reports by Radio Formula.

The migrants foreigners were kidnapped in the highway 57in it Matehuala municipalitySan Luis Potosi.

Hours later, the Secretary of Security of Nuevo León, Gerardo Palaciosreported that several people foreigners who were deprived of their liberty managed to escape from their captors and be safe.

It turned out that the criminals demanded at least a thousand dollars for release those deprived of liberty.

Location

Gerardo Palacios indicated that elements of the state police civil force they got to locate in territory of New Lion and assistant to the migrants. See also In the middle of the tourist area of ​​Acapulco, two men are attacked with bullets, one is left dead, the other to the hospital

The foreigners expressed that they were kidnapped in Matehuala, SLP.

It is said that the migrants had permission to transit through Mexico, and they left Tapachula, Chiapas, on Sunday, heading to Monterrey, Nuevo León, and it was Monday morning that they were intercepted by a large armed group. Even the bus drivers were kidnapped.

That same Monday the bus was found abandoned in the town of Los Medina, Nuevo León.

Rescue

José Luis López Hernández, vice president of the National Confederation of Mexican Transporters (CONATRAM) in San Luis Potosí, explained that the owner of the bus company that carried the migrants received a call two hours after the unit was no longer detected. by GPS.

They asked for a thousand dollars in ransom for each kidnapped person.