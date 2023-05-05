Colombians who had left the country due to threats from the ‘Tren de Aragua’ were kidnapped on their way to the United Statesas denounced by the international organization 1800Migrante.

These are 10 compatriots who They sought to reach the American country to request asylumbecause in Bogotá they would have been subjected to intimidation by the criminal group.

Based on the information provided by Christian Cortés, one of the sons of those kidnapped, they were traveling through Mexico, on the San Luis Rio Colorado – Sonora road, on the morning of May 2 by bus along with dozens of other migrants who would also be withheld.

“They got off after a military checkpoint before entering San Luis Río Colorado,” Cortés told 1800Migrante.

According to what was said by one of the people who had to wait for them at a whereabouts, “the mafia” would have forced them to go with them. “The driver did not want to talk more about it,” added Cortés.

These are the names and ages of Colombians:

Esteban M. 18 years

Omar R. 28 years old

Steven S. 28 years old

Claudia M. 45 years

Rosalba M. 49 years

William M. 52 years

Carlos V. 52 years

Sandra C. 53 years

Oswaldo P. 55 years

Edgar P. 50 years old.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) has no complaint about an alert of mass kidnapping of migrants denounced by the organizationas confirmed by the local newspaper The universal.

Meanwhile, Christian Cortés from Colombia requests help from the Foreign Ministry to advance the judicial process and the pertinent search. So far, he has not received calls from his relatives or from those kidnapped for a possible ransom.

Another kidnapping of Latino migrants in the same area

The organization that provides legal advice for Latino immigrants ensures that The bus involved in the case of the Colombians belongs to the ELITE Select company, which “coincidentally” had another vehicle “involved in the kidnapping of more than 43 Ecuadorians.”

On April 25, after a complaint from the Ecuadorian Consulate, they were released. In total, there were 63 kidnapped migrants in Sonoyta, Sonora. 43 are from Ecuador, 9 from Colombia, 5 from Mexico, 4 from Venezuela, one from Peru and one from the Dominican Republic.

Kidnapping of Ecuadorian migrants in Mexico. Photo: Private file.

The Specialized Unit to Combat Kidnapping continues with the investigations into the events that led to the illegal deprivation of liberty of these people and seeks to identify who or who participated in the forced retention of migrants.

*With information from El Universal / Mexico (GDA)

