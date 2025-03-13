The woman and a 19 -year -old son of a businessman from Gran Canaria have been allegedly kidnapped by two people from one of the villas of the luxury urbanization El Salobre, On the south of the island, as Thursday, Atlantic digital newspapers today and the province have published Thursday.

Both the official spokesmen of the National Police and those of the Local Police of the City of San Bartolomé de Tirajana have declined to comment, claiming that “they cannot say anything”, but sources involved in the case have confirmed that “There is an open investigation.”

The alert voice was given by a relative, Apparently, after not being able to contact the woman and fear that something would have happened to her at home, the newspaper details The province, which adds that it is investigated whether in the house there was an assault or a robbery that triggers The illegal retention of victims.

As published by Atlantic todaythe local police warned the national case, which He has activated a group specialized in this type of situations transferred from the Peninsula, and the vehicle in which the two kidnappers supposedly took the mother and the son has been located in white step.