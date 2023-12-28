The kidnapping was committed on August 24. Three young people, aged 24 and 25, had been following in the footsteps of the Portuguese businessman: an 82-year-old man, with businesses in the world of nightlife. They took advantage of the day he went to a house that he had for sale in Almancil, in the Algarve. “A lonely and dark place,” Portuguese judicial police inspector Batista Correia described this Thursday. When they had him within range, they pointed a gun at him and forced him to force his way into his car. 18 hours awaited him in the back seat, bumps, bruises and a 1,200 kilometer route along the Spanish coast, until he ended up tied to a tree in Collbató, in the province of Barcelona.

He himself managed to get rid of the rope, and go out to a secondary road, where a man who saw him notified the Mossos d'Esquadra. Without speaking Spanish, disoriented and scared to death, the man managed to tell as best he could what had happened to him, before the skeptical gaze of the agents. “The story did not seem credible,” Mossos inspector Rafael Montes admitted at a press conference. But he provided many details and the investigators immediately found the wooded area where they abandoned him to his fate, and right next to the tree, a bracelet that belonged to him. By calling his colleagues from the Portuguese police, they finally connected the dots: the victim's son had reported him missing.

Thus began an investigation that lasted almost four months and culminated in the arrest of three young Brazilians, who had paved the way for a “new type of express kidnapping”: emptying bank accounts instead of asking for a ransom, according to reports. explained National Police inspector Juan Castillo. In this way, they looted the bank accounts of the Portuguese businessman, from whom they stole 100,000 euros. Months in advance, they prepared the creation of accounts abroad, opened through banking online, with false identities. The kidnappers made three transfers to three “mule accounts” and from there they divided the money into 52 other transfers abroad, blurring their trail and their possible persecution.

“But they made a mistake,” explained Inspector Castillo. On the escape route to Spain, the kidnappers spent the businessman's money in restaurants and telephone stores. “They bought a case and a phone,” explained the inspector, in addition to tablets and other electronic products. The agents then deduced that this mobile phone, which they wanted to protect from bruises and breaks, could only be for them. They followed his trail and it took them to a home in Alicante, where one of the three suspects lived. They also obtained, through images of the establishments, and of the El Prat airport, where they left the victim's car, photographs of the rest of the perpetrators, whom they identified because they had minor records in France.

But the agents did not have time to arrest their suspect living in Alicante. The local police arrested him earlier when he entered, gun in hand, an apartment that served as a brothel. “He wanted to rob the clients and the workers,” said the National Police inspector. They followed the rest of them, with difficulties, because they did not stop moving around the Spanish geography. Finally, coordinated by the investigative court 7 of Martorell, they set the date for the major operation, in which they would arrest the rest of the group and some of their assistants. But two days before, the suspects rented a car and went to Setúbal, very close to Lisbon. Then they learned that they had selected a new target: a businesswoman in her thirties, with cosmetics and clothing stores. When they were about to shoot her, at the entrance to her house, she suddenly turned around: she had forgotten some purchases at the pharmacy. The kidnappers tried to block her way, she screamed, she warned her husband and the criminals finally escaped from there at the wheel of the car of who was going to be her new victim: a high-end Land Rover.

Shortly after, investigators located them again in Spain. This time in Torremolinos (Málaga). The Portuguese businesswoman's vehicle with which they fled had a GPS, which the kidnappers did not have. There the agents detained the two suspects and three other people. In the course of the investigation, a total of nine people have been arrested, the three alleged perpetrators of the kidnapping, who are in preventive detention, and another six, who the police implicate in the plot to steal the money and its volatilization at through chain bank transfers. In total, seven searches were carried out in the provinces of Alicante, Murcia and Málaga.

Police are still investigating whether there is any relationship between the three young men and the victims they chose. “They had very good information,” said the Portuguese police inspector, at the joint conference in Barcelona with the Mossos and the National Police. The agents are convinced that they had information about their surroundings. And they predicted a golden criminal future for the three detainees. In “four or five months” they had already carried out one kidnapping and planned a second. “They were doing well,” explains the Portuguese inspector. With the advantage of the shamelessness that comes with youth and the disadvantage of inexperience.

