A total of 50 years in prison will be the ones that will pass Jonathan Rodríguez Mendoza, Citlalli Escamilla Silverio and Marco Antonio Guerrero Martínez after they made the kidnapping of a minor who attended the stationery of his parents in it Mexico state.

The event occurred in April 2022, when the victim was inside his parents’ business located in the Dongú town, in the municipality of Speck veneer. Until the place arrived a woman who deceitfully was in charge of removing the victim from the property.

This was the kidnapping of the minor

According to the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office, Citlalli pretended to buy products in the family business and asked the minor to help him carry the items to his vehicle. Suddenly, his accomplices intercepted the minor.

Both men subdued the victim and put him in a vehicle Volkswagen, type Jetta. The unit was led by Marco Antonio Guerrero Martínez, aboard which the rest of those involved kept him deprived of his liberty.

The trio of thugs made phone calls to the minor’s parents, demanding an economic sum in exchange for releasing him healthy and I leave. The parents went to the local police and reported what had happened.

The uniformed officers mobilized in the area and achieved the release of the minor, as well as the arrest of the three people who deprived him of his liberty. All were admitted to the Jilotepec Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center, at the disposal of the Judicial Authority, to determine their legal situation.

In addition to his sentence of 50 years in prison, the authority set Marco Antonio Guerrero Martínez and Jonathan Rodríguez Mendoza each with fines of 384,880 pesos, while Citlalli Escamilla Silverio must pay a fine of 769,000 pesos.