They kidnapped him in the Netherlands. He was then forcibly taken to the United Kingdom to undergo a polygraph test. Later they took him to the Costa del Sol for a personal interview. His answers were never convincing and they ended up stabbing him with a machete in his hands and feet and giving him a brutal beating. They left him for dead and threw him in a ditch, but he survived. Drug trafficking is behind the kidnapping and violence that a 24-year-old Dutch man suffered last May. Now the National Police has closed the operation after arresting the last people involved at the end of November. In total there are six people arrested. The investigation indicates that the criminal organization that was responsible for his kidnapping suffered a theft of cocaine valued at more than three million euros by a rival gang.

The investigations began after the victim, despite his injuries, managed to regain consciousness. She walked, with difficulty, along a road on the outskirts of Fuengirola until she reached an urbanization where a resident saw her, attended to her and called the emergency services. He later told the agents about his journey of more than 2,000 kilometers at the mercy of the criminal organization of which, it is believed, he could be a part. The Police then began to look for pieces that would allow them to understand what happened to identify and arrest those responsible.

The criminals considered that the young man had an important role in the plan of the thieves, a rival organization, to get hold of the cocaine. That is why they captured him in the Netherlands, where he resides, to transfer him under duress to London, where he was subjected to a polygraph test to see if the answers he gave in the interrogations were true or not. “The results were not very conclusive,” say police sources. That is why the group decided to take him to the Costa del Sol, where the heads of the organization reside, so that they could ask him directly. “These types of people do not hesitate for a second to resort to violence to achieve their goal,” say the same sources.

It was then that they beat him violently and his captors stabbed him through his hands and feet with a machete. They also tried to cut off two of his fingers, an injury for which he has already undergone surgery several times in a hospital. In that state he ended up, days later, lying in a ditch. After learning his version and reconstructing the events, the agents began the work of identifying the criminals and, later, when they succeeded, they tried to locate them. Finally six people have been arrested. Two of the arrests have taken place in Marbella, while another three have been in France and one more in the Netherlands thanks to police collaboration at European level. They are charged with the crime of kidnapping and serious injuries.

These events are added to the recent kidnappings that occurred on the Costa del Sol also clarified by the National Police. The vast majority, according to specialized sources, are related to drug trafficking and their protagonists are criminal gangs that, on many occasions, use violence to try to settle financial debts. Among what happened this year, the case of the Estepona businessman stands out, who was kidnapped twice in less than a week by a group of people of French nationality who were trying to extort money from him to take over his bar in an urbanization in Estepona. Also what a Hungarian citizen suffered when three men took him to a house in Benalmádena where they threatened him with a gun to get him to give them the key to a wallet with 50 bitcoins worth 1.3 million euros.

