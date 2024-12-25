Last Sunday night, several individuals kidnapped a 24-year-old girl on a street in the Madrid district of Carabanchel, who they released an hour later several kilometers from her home after demanding money and several valuable objects for her release, they have confirmed to Europa Press a spokesperson for the Madrid Police Headquarters.

The events took place on the 22nd at 11:30 p.m. on a street near the busy Vía Lusitana. A couple in their twenties were walking to their car to return home after a day’s work when they were robbed at gunpoint by two or three people who arrived in a vehicle.

The boy was able to run away while his girlfriend was held against her will and forced into the kidnappers’ car, a high-end black Jaguar. As they were unable to catch the young man, they set off again and called him from his girlfriend’s phone, demanding a ransom consisting of a large amount of money, a rolex and a gold chain.

Released at a gas station

The criminals tried to set up a meeting place for the exchange, but finally the girl was released an hour later at a gas station in Fuenlabrada, without initially No one will be able to pay the requested ransom for her..









An ambulance went to the scene, whose paramedics evaluated the kidnapped woman, who had no injuries, so she was not transferred to the hospital. Both she and her partner are 24-year-old Spaniards with no criminal record. The National Police is now looking for the perpetrators of the events.