Tecomán, Colima.- Two armed subjects, assaulted to a couple of beer delivery menwhen they unloaded product in the kiosk that from the Carlos de la Madrid avenue and De la Juventud, in the Palma Real neighborhood in Tecomán.

The robbery took place around 7:00 p.m. this Thursdayaccording to local media reports, about the incident.

Police reports indicate that the two criminals arrived at that place aboard a vehicle and immediatelythreatened employees forcing them to flee of the place with the whole truck.

On a dirt road in front of the Casino de la Feria, the assailants the two workers were beaten and they took your belongings and products delivery truck.

By their own means, those affected came to ask help the same Kiosk of the Lemon Tree.

It was unofficially reported that the truck was located in the Bayardo neighborhood.

elements of the Attorney General and the National Guard arrived to the place, who carried out the corresponding investigations.

With information from Context Colima