The contents of cruise stories tend to become a trend, not only because of the iconic Titanic movie, or the yacht that almost collided with an iceberg, but also because of the experiences on board of many people. On this occasion, we present the Strong remarks by a captain towards the Navy.

“They kicked us out of the Navy”highlighted the woman who has presented recordings while on duty, as well as horrifying moments at night, however, this time she impressed everyone by talking about the armed service that is in charge of defending a country when traveling by sea or land .

Through the TikTok social network, the account ‘@giselleazueta’, has 328 thousand followers, this by sharing from the secret weapon that he uses when sailing in the terrifying ocean at night, as well as the best and bad moments.

One of the clips with the most views, has thousands of interactions, stating that “They kicked us out of the Navy in the Bahamas,” this, while showing the sea and the super yacht.

At the beginning of the clip, Giselle highlighted: “the wind was very strong, so the current pulled the boat and the boat pulled the pier“.

Subsequently, he explained that the decision of the members who have the mission of using the Naval Power of the Federation for external defense to run them was because of the dock.

Captain Azueta, while showing how they tried to moor the ship by holding it from the dock, the wooden planks separated, despite place horns, which ended up thundering.

While trying to get the superyacht to be next to a Bahamas pier, however, they had to anchor elsewhere for safety reasons, as they were unable to stabilize it at that location due to the wooden path.