Monterrey.- The journalist and television presenter Adela Micha Zaga detailed for the first time what her departure from Televisa was like in 2016when he played a starring role in the entertainment company of Emilio Azcárraga Jean.

In an interview with the comedian Franco Escamilla, for the program ‘Tirando Bola temp 6 ep 32.- Adela Micha’, the former host of Big Brother confessed that during her time in the corridors of the company she felt proud and he did not see a future far from the place.

“I always thought that He had the Televisa logo tattooed here in front. I said: ‘after here, what does one do?'”.

The host explained that she trained as a media professional in that job, where she even experienced important moments in her personal life such as a wedding and the birth of her children.

“I grew up there, I learned there, I got married there, I had children (…) but I think it was imminent,” he said about his dismissal.

His career in Televisa It came to an end in 2016, when she was fired in her words because “it was no longer useful” in the workforce.

“They kicked me out, well, because I was no longer useful to them. I think that’s why you kick people out, right? I think there came a time when it no longer added up.”

Adela Micha confessed that at that moment she felt afraid for the future, but she quickly managed to overcome it because she no longer felt the same passion for her daily work despite receiving a large salary.

“I wanted to get out of that comfort zone where I received a very good salary. I wanted to do other things, things that I couldn’t do on Televisa,” he stressed.