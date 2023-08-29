They kick a goat to death and post the video on social media

They kick a goat and put the video on social media: this is what happened in Anagni, in the province of Frosinone, at the end of an 18-year-old party.

It gives news The messengeraccording to which a group of boys from “Fiuggi bene”, after having celebrated the 18th birthday of one of them in a farmhouse located between Fiuggi and Anagni, amidst laughter, swearing and sneers, massacred the animal until it was killed.

In a first video, released on social media, two boys are seen carrying the goat on a wheelbarrow up to a window and then throwing it down.

In another video, however, one of the boys takes a run to hit the animal on the head with repeated kicks until he kills it.

The incident occurred last Sunday and was reported by the owner of the facility. The carabinieri, who are examining the footage, are investigating for “non-custody or mismanagement of an animal”.