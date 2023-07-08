The nurses were the first to help the guests: the sad story of those who witnessed the fire of the nursing home in Milan

The dramatic testimonies of what happened in the rest home for spouses arrive Milan, in which a devastating fire broke out on Friday night. The inhabitants of the area, awakened by the sirens of the rescuers, saw the glass bursting and the poor elderly panting with wet rags on their faces.

A real hell in which the 173 guests of the RSA in via dei Cinquecento from Milan.

At about that time, most likely for entirely accidental reasons, a fire broke out in one of the rooms of the structure which soon involved a large part of the nursing home.

Unfortunately the toll was tragic. Six people, all guests of the structure, unfortunately lost their lives. Two of them, the ladies Nadia Rossi And Laura Blasekrespectively aged 69 and 86, died charred by the flames that would have started right from their room.

Four more, ladies Anna Garcia aged 85, Loredana Labate aged 84 and Paula Castoldi aged 85, and the only man, Mr Mikhail Dukes aged 73, however, lost their lives for inhaling the toxic rivers of the fire.

Some of the victims, from left to right: Anna Garzia, Mikhail Duci and Nadia Rossi

Beyond eightythen, i wounded. The first to rescue them were the night shift nurses, who helped as many guests as possible outside the facility. The Fire Brigade also arrived to help them in a few minutes and extracted all the others.

The testimonies of the fire of the RSA in Milan

Even i have lived a hell witnesses of the terrible fire. As Mrs Lucy for example, that from his apartment on the second floor of number 20 in via dei Cinquecento, he watched shocked to what was happening in spite of himself from the front row.

The lady, stopped by journalists Rai and interviewed by some newspapers, still visibly upset ha told those pictures that he will never forget.

He saw the glasses burstprobably broken by the firefighters themselves, and the smoke go out of the windows.

In other windows the poor patients gasped, trying to breathe with some wet rags they held over their faces.

Words of esteem then towards i rescuerswhich Lucia defines as “fast and fantastic”.