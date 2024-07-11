According to the criteria of

“Many of the coins, kept in their original envelopes from Henry Chapman’s shop in Philadelphia, were full of charm. The results of the ranking exceeded my expectations, with many of the coins reaching the highest level known.“When I shared the results with the owners, they were amazed and in disbelief,” said Luis Martinez, Founder and President of Matador Rare Coins.

Now, the relic of the Chapmans – who marked a before and after with their businesses in the 19th century, before dissolving in 1906 – was entrusted to this historic Philadelphia store, which ensured that These are mostly unknown treasures but of incredible value due to its antiquity.

Sample from the Chapman Brothers Collection Photo:Matador Rare Coins Share

What did the Chapman collection, which was all the rage in the United States, contain?

According to the Matador Rare Coins store, each coin in the collection received a significant number, which, if greater than 60, caused its value to increase, while the price decreased if it was less than that number. Some of the most notable products are listed below.

1863 Gold Dollar (PCGS MS68 CAC): Tied for highest known grade.

1875 gold dollar (PCGS AU58 CAC).

1881 gold dollar (PCGS PR66 DCAM).

1884 gold dollar (PCGS PR67+ CAM CAC).

1887 Gold Dollar (PCGS MS67+CAC)

Furthermore, beyond the gold coins – which represent the most important part of this relic – there is also There are different golden memories which made the price of the collection even higher.