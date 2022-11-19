They kept calling him Trinity: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, Saturday 19 November 2022, at 21.25 on Rete 4 the film They kept calling me Trinity, a historic film with Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, from 1971 directed by director EB Clucher, will be broadcast. This is the sequel to They Call Me Trinity… Below is the plot, the cast and where to stream the film.

Plot

The story takes place in the Far West, some time after what was narrated in They Call Me Trinity…. At the beginning of the film we find Bambino (Bud Spencer), the brother of Trinity (Terence Hill), in a difficult situation. The gunslinger is out of ammunition, out of horses and, even more serious, his trusted companions Faina and the Shy are dead. The fault of all this lies with the sheriff whose place Bambino had taken and who tracked him down by following in the footsteps of Trinità, who wanted to join his brother in California. After stealing horses from other outlaws in the desert, Bambino travels to New Orleans to visit his mom (Jessica Dublin), who runs a brothel in the city with her new boyfriend (Harry Carey Jr.).

Trinità also stops by their mother during her journey and so the two brothers meet again. Suddenly, the outlaws whose horses Bambino had stolen also arrive. Arriving with the intention of carrying out a robbery, they are the ones who are also robbed of weapons and money by Trinità and Bambino and are then put on the run by the mother of the two armed with a rifle. During the night the two brothers find themselves forced to swear in front of their mother’s dying partner that from then on they will pursue a criminal career together. In reality it is a staging, concocted by Trinità and his mother, to convince the reluctant Child to remain united.

Along the way, the two brothers see a cart with two tired mules and think of robbing the passengers. All they find is a family with a sick child and a beautiful girl, who falls in love with Trinità. The family is unable to move forward due to a broken wagon wheel. Not only do they help them repair the damage, but they also give them some of the money they stole from the outlaws. The two brothers then go to Tascosa, where James Parker (Emilio Delle Piane), an arrogant local squire, sells weapons to Mexican rebels. For his shady dealings Parker has taken over the local mission of the Franciscan friars, using it as a deposit and exchange point for weapons, and keeps the monks in his power.

As soon as they arrive in the city, Trinità and Bambino are immediately noticed by Parker’s men who mistake them for federal agents sent by the government to investigate the illicit trafficking that takes place within the mission. The two brothers decide to take advantage of the misunderstanding to take advantage of the situation. After earning a hefty sum of money in a game of poker in the town saloon, they clean up and buy elegant clothes. Then they go to a luxury restaurant where they meet Parker who, informed by his men that they are two federal agents, promises them a large sum of money if they do not meddle in his business.

Subsequently Trinity and Child go to San Jose. The local sheriff informs them that everyone in town works for Parker and that it is best to stay away from the local mission. Furthermore, a group of peons told him of strange behavior by the friars, not very suited to religious life. At this point Trinity and Child decide to see for themselves what is happening to the mission. Once there, the two brothers discover the truth: the mission has become the depot of weapons that Parker secretly sells and those who had been described by the peones as violent and blasphemous friars are actually Mexican bandits disguised as monks, who arrive at the mission to collect the weapons and leave the cash consideration.

At this point Trinity and Child think of helping the community of friars to get rid of Parker and his clique, not to do a good deed but with the intention of getting their hands on the loot hidden in the mission. But once again, between fisticuffs and bickering, the story will take an unexpected direction…

They kept calling it Trinity: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what’s the cast? The protagonists are Bud Spencer, Terence Hill, Yanti Somer, Enzo Tarascio, Pupo De Luca, Emilio Delle Piane, Alfio Caltabiano, Franco Ressel, Enzo Fiermonte, Jessica Dublin, Dana Ghia. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Terence Hill: Trinity

Bud Spencer: Child

Harry Carey Jr.: Stepfather to Trinity and Child

Yanti Somer: Farmers’ daughter

Jessica Dublin: Pearl

Enzo TarascioMitch

Pupo De Luca: prior

Dana Ghia: peasant woman

Emilio Delle Piane: James Parker

Enzo Fiermonte: farmer

Tony Norton: Wild Cat Hendriks

Franco Ressel: head waiter

Riccardo Pizzuti: outlaw with a mustache

Benito StefanelliStingary Smith

Fortunato Arena: Parker’s henchman

Gérard Landry: Lopert

Jean Louis: Murdock

Luigi Bonos: tavern keeper

Gildo Di Marco: Mexican

Adriano Micantoni: deputy

Gilberto Galimberti: blindfolded poker player

Bruno Boschetti: bandit

Vittorio Fanfoni: banned

Streaming and TV

The film They continued to call him Trinity, broadcast tonight (19 November 2022) on Rete 4 at 21.25, will also be visible in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Play.