Although the game of the Forza franchise that has emerged as feasible to reach Xbox is the new Forza Motorsport, the truth is that it seems that Turn 10 wants to take time to develop this game on the new generation of consoles. And since we’ve been without a Forza for a long time, another possibility arose that seems likely. An insider has wanted to add some more fuel to the fire and they continue to hint that Forza Horizon 5 would arrive this year.
For some months now, the option of 2021 being a year for a new Forza Horizon to arrive has been under consideration and it seems increasingly feasible. Playground Games could have been working on a new edition of the Horizon saga of which some important details would have been leaked. Has been Jeff Grubb, from GamesBeat, who has again hinted that Forza Horizon 5 would arrive this year via Twitter.
A simple gif to agree that, according to him, Forza Horizon 5 would arrive this year. And if we remember what has been leaking, we find with many possibilities that this may be possible. In fact, with the leak of the map of Japan, which would finally meet that popular demand by the community, the indications that could be announced Forza Horizon 5 seemed more likely. But the truth is that today it is nothing more than speculation, because there is no official announcement. If these rumors are true, some of those games that remain pending be announced by Xbox Game Studios, it should be Forza Horizon 5.
Some may even think that the last minute movement that Forza Horizon 4 has enabled on Steam, where it has achieved significant success, is a movement to generate more expectation in more users. If it is true that Microsoft has a couple of aces up its sleeve for 2021, it does not seem unlikely that we will see a new edition of this successful driving saga. With this, Microsoft would have two important assets for the second half of the year, where only Halo Infinite is confirmed. Another game that is speculated is Starfield, but there are many unknowns about Bethesda’s title.
We will have to wait to see if really Forza Horizon 5 would arrive this year. The first thing is that Microsoft can choose one of those future events to expose what they are their plans for 2021.
