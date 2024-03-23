Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/23/2024 – 8:21

In the audios released by the magazine Looklieutenant colonel Mauro Cid, former aide-de-camp to former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), declares that the Federal Police investigators only wanted the military to “confirm their narrative”, in the investigation that investigates the suspected attempt of blow.

“They already have the narrative ready. They didn't want to know the truth, they just wanted me to confirm their narrative. That's what they wanted, and every time they said: 'Look, your collaboration is really good'. He (investigator) even said: 'Vaccine, for example, you will be indicted for nine attempts to falsify a vaccine, you will be indicted for criminal association', and one more term there. He said: 'Just this joke will be 30 years for you'”, says Cid in one of the recordings.

In another excerpt, Cid says that the PF wanted him to say things he didn't know and that didn't happen. “It’s no use, you can say whatever you want. They (PF) didn’t accept it and argued that my version wasn’t true, that it couldn’t be like that, that I was lying.”

'Convenient'

Cid also says that the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court Alexandre de Moraes has ready the sentence for those investigated for attempted coup. According to the lieutenant colonel, the magistrate was just “waiting for some time to pass”. “Whenever he sees fit, he denounces everyone, the PGR accepts it, accepts it and arrests everyone”, says the soldier.

“Alexandre de Moraes is the law. He arrests, he releases whenever he wants, with Public Prosecutor's Office, without Public Prosecutor's Office, with accusation, without accusation”, states the lieutenant colonel in the recording. Cid also comments on why he agreed to make a statement. “If I don’t cooperate, I’ll get 30, 40 years. Because I'm in the vaccine, I'm in the jewelry,” he says, in reference to inquiries he is the subject of. “The one who got the most f… was me.”

Secrecy

Bolsonaro's lawyer, Fábio Wajngarten, defended the loss of confidentiality of Cid's statements, after the audios were leaked. “Lifting confidentiality may resolve potential doubts and provide the necessary transparency to clarify some of the facts. The president’s defense will take the necessary measures”, he posted on X, this Friday, 22.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.