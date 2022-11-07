Two men will likely sit this week on the bench of the Provincial Court accused of brutally beating a man in Murcia. This hearing was scheduled to be held last March but had to be postponed. The Prosecutor’s Office demands seven years in prison for each of them for an alleged crime of injuries and that they jointly compensate the victim in 56,799 euros for the consequences. The affected, as highlighted by the Public Ministry in its brief of provisional conclusions, lost the sense of smell and suffers from “a deterioration in higher brain functions” and a deficit in hearing acuity.

The alleged attack occurred on July 6, 2015 when the two defendants had successive discussions with the victim who was on a terrace of a bar in Plaza San Antón, in Murcia. According to the prosecutor, FBS allegedly punched him to the ground and then kicked him in the head and threw a mobile phone at his face. The victim then got up and went to a nearby recreational area where the second of the defendants, JAC, dealt him several blows that threw him to the ground.

As a result of these successive attacks, the man was admitted to the Virgen de La Arrixaca hospital in Murcia for 37 days due to subdural hematoma and subarachnoid hemorrhage with skull fractures. The two defendants face an alleged crime of injury.