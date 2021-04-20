The Prosecutor’s Office asks between 12 and 15 years for the alleged “rapists of Santa Rita.” A man and a woman who allegedly did not offer help to the victim face a fine Murcia Palace of Justice, in a file image. / Nacho Garcia / AGM

Two men will sit this Thursday on the bench of the Provincial Court to answer for the alleged group rape to which a woman was subjected in a house on Calle Santa Rita, in the Murcian neighborhood of La Fama. The Prosecutor’s Office requests for them penalties of between 12 and 15 years in prison and up to a decade of probation in which they will also be prohibited from communicating with or approaching the victim.

They will also be accompanied at the hearing by two other people (a man and a woman) who supposedly were present when the rape occurred and did nothing to prevent it despite the victim’s requests for help. The Public Ministry requests for them a fine of 120 euros for an alleged crime of omission of the duty to help.

Beating in jail



The events that will be prosecuted occurred around 1:20 p.m. on August 17, 2019 when the defendants were in a house drinking beer and the victim, along with the accused, went to the area to buy drugs. The two men allegedly took turns sexually assaulting the woman who, despite crying out for help, found no help. The three accused of this gang rape received a beating by a group of prisoners when they entered the Sangonera La Verde prison. The attack occurred in an area with no surveillance cameras.