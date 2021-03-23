The well-known ‘clan of La Loles’, responsible for one of the best-known drug bars in Murcia, is facing a new trial this week. Dolores MS, ‘La Loles’, will sit on the bench with her five children and a daughter-in-law accused of laundering the money obtained from the sale of narcotics.

The Public Ministry requests, for each of them, sentences of four years and four months in prison for alleged crimes of money laundering. He also claims that the family pay almost two million euros in fine and the definitive confiscation of the vehicles and buildings that he allegedly bought with the money obtained from the drugs. They are summoned on Friday to test the possibility of reaching an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office that would go through an acknowledgment of the facts and would mean a reduction in the penalty they face.

Dolores MS, ‘La Loles’, was already sentenced in 2004 to two years in prison for drug trafficking, according to the prosecutor in his brief of provisional conclusions. It also highlights that this woman has been linked to this ‘business’ by the police for a long time, since she has been arrested up to six times for this reason between 1988 and 2004. She is allegedly the boss of a clan dedicated to drug trafficking of which all his children are part. This group allegedly controls several homes in Block III of Santa Rita Street, in the La Fama neighborhood.

The Public Ministry maintains that the activity of selling drugs in these points has been verified on several occasions by the National Police that, for years, has drawn up countless records of seizure of narcotics from consumers in the area. It also explains that ‘La Loles’ and her children have another trial pending for events that occurred in 2008 and 2009.

The Public Ministry maintains that this family, despite the lack of legal income, has numerous vehicles and buildings. The houses, he explains, are acquired without appearing in the official records as their owners, although it is the members of the clan who pay the bills for water and electricity for a “considerable” number of properties, thus avoiding the location of the houses. themselves.

In recent years, the Tax Agency has carried out a patrimonial investigation of the accused that the prosecutor uses in his writing. As he explains, ‘La Loles’ has not had any work activity for almost half a century –except for a year and a half that she worked between 2003 and 2004 and 12 days between 1972 and 2004–. Nor is it known that he has won any lottery prize. Despite this, the prosecutor maintains, he owns a farm, supply contracts for three homes, two motorcycles and two vehicles. Between 2003 and 2009 it presented negative equity differences, having less income than expenses.