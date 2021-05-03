The Prosecutor’s Office asks for eight years in prison for an alleged crime of attempted murder The Palace of Justice of Murcia, seat of the Provincial Court, in a file photograph. / Nacho Garcia / agm

The Provincial Court will judge Abdelkaderr B., a Moroccan accused of trying to kill a compatriot by hitting his head with a hammer on Friday. The Prosecutor’s Office asks for him eight years in prison for an alleged crime of attempted murder. He also claims that a fine be imposed and the obligation to compensate the person affected in 17,800 euros for the numerous consequences suffered as a result of the attack.

The alleged attack occurred at dawn on December 27, 2008 when the two met at the Cabo Verde bar, on the outskirts of Mazarrón. The Public Ministry, in its brief of provisional conclusions, maintains that a discussion arose between the two. At that point, Abdelkaderr allegedly grabbed a hammer from the trunk of his vehicle and struck it at the victim. The victim, emphasizes the prosecutor, needed a reconstructive craniotomy operation to save his life.