03/10/2025



Updated at 4:5:00 p.m.





The trial of a French teacher for harassment of minors in a court near Paris has begun this Monday, after one of her students, Evaëlle, It will commit suicide in June 2019. Since March 2022, a law recognizes ‘bullying’ as a crime in the country.

«We want this teacher to realize that He made mistakes with Evaëlle», He told the journalists the student’s lawyer. »The school serves to teach, protect, create citizens in [un ambiente de] calm and harmony, “he said.

In a statement sent to AFP by her lawyer, Marie Roumiantseva, the teacher recalled that she is not “charged with Evaëlle’s death,” but was accused of “Assumptions of moral harassment”that she denies.

On June 21, 2019, Evaëlle’s father He found the young hanged In his house in Herblay, near Paris. Months before, the teenager had tried to set fire to a house beam after a friendly breakdown.









During a session dedicated to bullying, the teacher asked the students to comment on what bothered them from Evaëlle, so that it could be explained later. However, the young woman broke up crying, and the teacher, angry, He urged her to answer the questions.

Now, the teacher is accused of having “Regularly humiliated” to your student In front of the class, having “isolated in the background” of the classroom and having “stigmatized” the young “as a victim of harassment.”

This caused “a very important degradation in the living conditions” of Evaëlle, which “It was increasingly isolated”according to the judge.

Since 2021, the 62 -year -old teacher, You cannot give class to minors and is obliged to receive psychological attention. He is also judged to have harassed two other students.