The Prosecutor’s Office requests penalties ranging from 12 years and four months to 9 years and one month in prison for the seven alleged members of a gang accused of the violent assault suffered by a young Moroccan in a villa in the El Palmeral urbanization, in Las Torres de Cotillas, in the summer of 2018.

As explained by the Public Ministry in its brief of provisional conclusions, the objective of the thieves was to seize a large marijuana plantation that was hidden in the house. To do this, the defendants allegedly beat the caretaker, hitting him with the butt of a pistol on the head and putting the weapon in his mouth while they argued whether they killed him or not.

Among the defendants are Ismael CG, ‘El Buli’, and Manuel MN, ‘El Lolo’, two young people from Alguazas, with an extensive criminal record, who had been searching and arresting for about a year when they were arrested. The prosecutor claims 12 years, nine months and fifteen days in jail for them.

The events occurred in the early morning of August 28, 2018 when the seven defendants, armed with ‘goat’s feet’, saws and ski masks, appeared at the Las Torres chalet. After sneaking inside, one of them allegedly fired a gun and hit the house guard several times. Upon noticing the police presence, they fled, arresting two of them. The rest were arrested months later. All of them are in provisional prison for these events.