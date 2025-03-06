

03/06/2025



Updated at 5:29 p.m.





The Provincial Court of Lugo witnessed yesterday the first session of the trial against a couple accused of rape – and allow these abuses, in the case of women – to their minor daughter for eight years. The nightmare that the victim faced since he was 9 years old dates back to 2015at which time his father is going to live with a new couple to Foz. Under the same roof the children of both begin to live together, including her and her three sisters, who until then had resided with her biological mother. It was after the move when the father began the relationship of abuse, attending to the victim’s statement. At first, he denounced, He began by asking for kisses “on the lips” and to undress her. Soon he started touching her and turned 13, the violations began.

The assiduity with which these abuses were repeated, several times a week and always in the family homeonce led to the father’s new couple surprised them naked practicing sex, to what he asked him to never repeat himself. At the same time he accused the girl of giving rise to that situation, and Avoid denouncing what had just discovered. For these facts, man faces a continued crime of sexual aggression to his daughter, along with another of usual abuse and a crime of work abuse. She, who is not the girl’s mother, is charged as an accomplice of aggression and abuse. The request of the prosecutor’s office, 31, is distributed between The 19 that he demands for the defendant, and the 12 he asks for his girlfriend.

The victim’s story, behind closed doors, was not replicated by the defendant, who refused to answer the court questions, including those of his own lawyer. Covered by the hood of his coat and with his head downhe chose to remain silent at all times. The one that was pronounced was the other defendant, with which a romantic relationship continues to maintain, which defined the relationship of father and daughter as “normal, with nothing weird” And he said that he never saw any type of sexual contact between the two, or of ill -treatment. “As a woman and as a mother I would never have allowed it,” he said. During her statement, the woman also explained that the defendant and the girl were never alone at home, since the children or herself were always and that that was due to the work of the man, who kept him away from the home during the week. Besides, blame for a relative complaintthe same one that took care of the child once the facts have been denounced, and the one that the woman accuses “of evil” against them in revenge for an economic claim.

The victim, meanwhile, also presented scenes of ill -treatment to her and her sisters and revealed the alleged threats from his father so that he did not bring to light the aggressions. According to its version, it had to be attended on more than one occasion of the lesions resulting from those abuse, putting as an example When he pushed her against a crystal that broke. The complainant also said that the woman was aware of the ill -treatment, which witnessed several times without doing anything to avoid them. On the threats so that he did not count what he was living, he recalled that his father said: “If you say something you will destroy our family, because I will go to jail and you to a minors center”.