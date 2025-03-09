The fourth section of the Provincial Court of Pontevedra will judge next Tuesday, day 11, to a dentist of the Sergas who entered without permission up to 40 occasions in the medical history of a partner.

According to the fiscal accusation brief, both women exercised as dentists in hospital centers in the Pontevedra area. In the period between 2013 and 2021, the defendant came to access 40 times to the victim’s clinical history, without being requested And even though I didn’t treat her as a patient.

Following these accesses, he was able to know that the victim was following treatment in the psychiatry service of the Mollabao Specialties Center, Pontevedra, accessing “without any justification and without the authorization of the interested party”, to the reports issued by the Psychiatry Service.

The Public Ministry considers the constitutive facts of a continued crime Against intimacy committed by public official, and asks for the defendant three years and three months in prison and absolute disqualification for nine years.

In addition, he claims for the complainant compensation for 4,000 euros for moral damage.