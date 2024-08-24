Ciudad Juarez.- There was a great response from citizens at the Seventh Volunteer Work Day at the nursery in El Chamizal Park, located on Heroico Colegio Militar Avenue.

More than 1,500 people have joined in to improve the city’s green areas at different points.

The Parks and Gardens Department announced that this area has a length of six hectares and, since last year when these workshops began, the participation of the people has been vital to improve this space.

This area was abandoned for years, but since the 2021-2024 Municipal Administration began, it has improved.

In the nursery, the soil is being improved, and the trees that were in the germination area are being planted so that they can develop better. A variety of plants are being worked on, from mesquite, acacia and huizache.

Recently, there was a meeting with residents of the Galeana neighborhood and it is possible that improvement work will soon be carried out in the park in this sector.

One of the main objectives of involving the community in these actions is to ensure that they know the reforestation process in detail and to continue instilling the culture of caring for vegetation.