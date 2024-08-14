Ciudad Juarez.- The Ficosec Citizen Observatory and the Center for Investigation of Atrocious Crimes (CICA), which work with the organization Causa Común, collaborate with the Homicide Unit of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) to support them in resolving cases that are linked to crimes other than organized crime.

Jaime García, coordinator of the Observatory, said that they recently began working with this unit to investigate crimes against life, to find quick mechanisms to resolve cases.

This observatory explains that “the prevention of violence and crime, security actions and justice are three essential components for having safer, more resilient communities with a better quality of life for citizens.”

For this reason, it generates monthly and annual reports of various types, mainly on crime incidence and the justice system, and also generates research on specific risk factors at the city, regional or state level.

Among the tools created are the crime map, the crime incidence report and the monitoring of intentional homicides reported in the media in the state.

The Observatory coordinator explained that they are collaborating with the homicide unit to learn about the investigation files and see how they can help them, precisely to find quick mechanisms for resolving cases.

“We are being advised by an organization from Mexico City that specializes in criminal analysis, called CICA, which is the Center for Investigation of Atrocious Crimes,” said García.

He stated that in Juárez the highest homicide rate is linked to organized crime.

“When the CICA staff arrived, the first thing they did was ask us what is happening with organized crime; the other thing they asked us was how are they investigating organized crime together, because it is not just homicides, it is a range of crimes and we do not know the truth,” said García.

The Observatory coordinator said that the objective is to support the research unit and provide the resources to carry out these analyses. USAID and a consulting organization from Colombia are also participating in the project.

“There are more efforts and there has really been a significant opening by the Attorney General’s Office to review their investigation processes and help them,” García said.