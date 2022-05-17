Quintana Roo.- The National President of the PRD, Jesús Zambrano, announced that An arrest warrant was issued against the husband of Laura FernándezPAN-PRD candidate for governor of Quintana Roo.

The party president pointed out that the complaint against the husband of Laura Fernández, Carlos Alberto Moyano, is part of a dirty campaign against his candidate for governor of Quintana Roo.

“We said on Saturday in QRoo that they would soon start the dirty war against our candidate Laura Fernández, and today they issue an arrest warrant against her husband. They do not investigate anything against the criminals Mario Delgado and Nacho Mier, but they act against her because they look lost. “Zambrano published in networks.

So far Laura Fernández has not yet ruled on the matter, it should be noted that the candidate was also denounced by the Puerto Morelos city council for fraud.

According to a local media outlet in Quintana Roo, Laura Fernández’s husband has more than thirty judicial files since 2009, for which this has promoted multiple amparos.