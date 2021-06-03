An Air France plane from Chad was isolated this Thursday upon its arrival at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris before the suspicion that there may be a bomb on board.

The airline indicated, in a statement to the press, that after a threat received anonymously during the flight, the aircraft was escorted by a French Army fighter until it landed in the Gallic capital.

Flight AF865 landed safely at 04.04 local time. Its passengers disembarked and the device is being analyzed.

Air France specified that both pilots and cabin crew are trained to deal with this type of event and recalled that their “absolute priority” is the safety of both travelers and their workers.

The government said in a statement that an inter-ministerial crisis cell has been opened at the request of Prime Minister Jean Castex.

This cell is chaired by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, and also made up of members of the Ministries of Justice, Foreign Affairs or Transport.

