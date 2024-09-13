Chihuahua, Chih.- The Municipal Presidency of Aquiles Serdán invited people from different regions to come to Santa Eulalia for the celebrations on September 15 and 16, where traditional Mexican activities will be held in addition to musical performances. The celebrations will extend with popular dances in Vistas de San Guillermo, Laderas de San Guillermo, San Guillermo and Santo Domingo.

Musical performances will begin on Sunday at seven in the evening in the central plaza of the municipal capital, while the Grito de Independencia Ceremony will take place at 11 at night.

The festivities will continue with the traditional parade at 3:30 in the afternoon and once it concludes, games will begin, such as the greased pole competition, a boxing match and live musical performances in the evening.

The mayor’s office stressed that a security and assistance operation has been set up to ensure the development of the activities. In recent years, Santa Eulalia has resumed the traditional celebrations, and invites everyone to experience the Fiestas Patrias in a community of mining origin.