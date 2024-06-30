Juarez City.- The Ministry of Culture invites you to attend the night sale of the Border Book Fair (Felif), which will take place today, Saturday, June 29, from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The evening event will begin at 9:00 p.m. in the Editorial Pavilion and Alternative Pavilion.

Publishers such as Océano, Larousse, HuargoEditorial, the State Institute of Chihuahua (IEE), Río Suchiate and the Bodega de Libros bookstore will be present at the event.

Also publishers such as LEA Independientes, Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ), Ediciones AKAL, SEPRECOM, Barco Ebrio, Sexto Piso, Ediciones Independientes del Estado de Chihuahua and Siglo XXl, which will have discounts of 10, 15, 20 and up to 30 percent percent in selected texts.

In addition, Ediciones Periféricas will have books from 100 pesos, and Colegio de la Frontera del Norte, from 50 pesos.

The stands of Global Frequency, Pitzelein Books, Candelas y Punto, Ricos Jugos, Papelería Cronos, Inbal, Pixel Store, García Infantiles, Pulpo Lector, Edelvines, Cementerio de Libros, Librero en Andanzas, Chipotle Editorial, Librería el Nilo and Shuky Zapata will have discounts of 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 percent on comics, books, notebooks and stationery.

While the Perritos Independientes stand will offer fanzine package promotions; 656 Comics will sell two comics for 80 pesos; and Cultura Hernández will join in with discounts on its works.

Also participating will be Don Quixote’s Attic, The Odyssey, Pólvora Distributions, Tragica Publishing House, Haros Editions, Nadyasonika, Articularia Juárez Bookstore, and Combel Editions and Publications.

Felif 2024 “Poetry and Dissidence” will be held in Ciudad Juárez from June 21 to 30, at the Injectronic Convention Center, located on J. Bermúdez Avenue, Bermúdez.

With more than 300 activities, this edition is made up of three pavilions and six forums; offers book sales, workshops, presentations, talks, concerts and plays from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

All activities are free and for all audiences.

See the full schedule at: www.culturachihuahua.com/felif