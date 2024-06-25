Chihuahua, Chih.- The Secretary of Health, Gilberto Baeza, commented that registrations are open so that residents who do not have medical service can register for the MediChihuahua program.

He explained that in the registration modules all procedures are free. In total there are 42 fixed modules in the entity and seven of them are included in the mobile units that travel through communities.

He added that to date 107 thousand people have obtained their registration and 719 thousand medical services have been provided. He pointed out that people receive the credential and service information when they register.