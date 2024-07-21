Juarez City.- The season of free attractions is coming to an end, so the State Government invites families in Ciudad Juárez to enjoy the last days of the free mechanical games found in Central Park.

Next week will mark the end of the season for the attractions that since April 26 have provided entertainment to more than 615 thousand people, in a safe space that has become a meeting point for families and friends.

David Rocha Lemus, general coordinator of Parque Central, highlighted that since the installation of the mechanical games last April, a positive response has been received from the community.

He stressed that a new tourist space was created in the city, since, he said, they noticed the attendance of people from all over Mexico and the United States.

Rocha Lemus reiterated the invitation to enjoy the 9 games that are in the recreational space this last weekend, and that will be available until July 25.

Opening hours are: Sunday to Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., while Friday and Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m.