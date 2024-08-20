Ciudad Juarez.- A tick-killing bath day for dogs and cats will take place this Friday, August 23, organized by the Department of Ecology in conjunction with the Coordination of Citizen Attention of the Southeast.

The service will be offered on Del Valle Avenue and Amado Nervo Street in the Zaragoza neighborhood, at the Citizen Attention Center of the Southeast from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., announced Karen Fabiola Mora López, head of the agency.

He said the goal is to continue the fight against rickettsia.

“It is a dynamic that we carry out together with our ecology colleagues, which has been carried out in various neighborhoods of the city, and this time it is aimed at the population of Zaragoza, Salvárcar, María Isabel, Valle Diamante, Bosques de Waterfill, Jardines de Santa Clara, Río Grande and las Arcadas,” he explained.

She added that they are also working with the Department of Social Development, who are in contact with groups of neighborhood leaders so that they respond to the call, which is important to keep their pets healthy, away from ticks and dirt.