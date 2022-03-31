Sinaloa.- The friday april 1 will follow the vaccination day for first and second doses as well as the booster dose in the Technological University of Culiacán, during business hours is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The vaccine to be applied will be AstraZeneca, which can be applied regardless of the mark you have previously received.

The invitation is for students, teachers, administrators, parents, graduates, collaborators, laggards, the population of nearby communities and the general public.

The UTC is located in the Educating, Sustainable and Knowledge City, Carretera Culiacán – Imala Km. 2 S/N, Fraccionamiento Los Angeles CP 80014, in this city Culiacán Rosales, Sinaloa.