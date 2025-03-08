The death of a woman on Thursday in Blanes (Girona) is being investigated as a possible murder At the hands of his partner, the City Council reports this Saturday in a statement.

On Thursday at 18.30, the SEM notified the Local Police that he was at an address in the Blackbill neighborhood to attend a cardiac arrest.

When the patrol arrived, the woman I was already dead And “as they could see, he presented all the symptoms that he was already a few hours.”

This Saturday morning, the Local Police and the Mossos d’Esquadra have informed the mayor, Jordi Hernández, that doubts have emerged and has decided open an investigation On whether he could kill his partner, “and it is expected that in the next few days he has concluded.”

Three days of mourning

Hernández explained that “although some aspects of this case have to be confirmed, everything points” to what his partner could kill her.

That is why it has been decided to convene a minute of silence on Monday at 5:45 p.m. before the City Council and have decreed three days of mourning Institutional: The official flags will wave until Tuesday at half -mast on the main balcony of the Consistory – where this Saturday there is a banner of 8m – and in the premises of the Local Police.