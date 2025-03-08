The Local Police and the Mossos d’Esquadra have informed of the opening of an investigation as there are doubts about the cause of death

The death of a woman on Thursday in Blanes (Gerona) is being investigated as a possible murder at the hands of your partnerreports the City Council this Saturday in a statement.

On Thursday at 18:30, the SEM warned the Local Police that he was going to an address in the Blackbill neighborhood to attend a woman in cardiac arrest.

When the patrol arrived, the woman was already dead and «as they could observe, presented all symptoms that it was already a few hours that was an obito ».

This Saturday morning, the Local Police and the Mossos d’Esquadra have informed the mayor, Jordi Hernández, that doubts have arisen and an investigation has been decided about whether his partner could kill him, “And it is expected that in the next few days it has concluded”.









Three days of mourning

Hernández explained that «although they still have to end Confirm some aspects In this case, everything points »what his partner could kill her.

That is why it has been decided to convene a minute of silence on Monday at 5:45 PM and three days of institutional mourning have been decreed: the official flags will wave until Tuesday at half -mast on the main balcony of the Consistory – where this Saturday there is a banner of 8m- and in the premises of the Local Police.