The mining sample library accumulated by the multinational Peñarroya throughout its 36 years of extractive work in the mountains of Cartagena-La Unión (1954-1990) has disappeared. The site where the mining witnesses were piling up, located in the area known as Cerca de Las Mulas, next to the La Esperanza area, has been emptied “presumably by the owner of the land,” according to municipal sources, without knowing for sure. if any of the samples have been guarded for subsequent shipment to the most important lithotheque in the country, that of the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain, or even to the Mining Museum itself.

In the City Council they believe that the emptying of the lithotheque could be a consequence of the environmental restoration work of old mining lands in the surroundings of the visual basin of the town. These works, ordered by the Autonomous Community, affect above all the great owner of the mountains, Portman Golf, “although there is no record in the City Council that this merchant or any other is the owner of the Casa de las Mulas”, they stressed from the Consistory. In any case, the sources consulted told LA VERDAD that “the City Council will try to know the whereabouts of the remains of the lithotheque to assess whether some samples should be preserved”, either at the Geological and Mining Institute or at the Mining Museum of the municipality .

Thousands of boxes



In the Casa de Las Mulas there was a lead foundry since the beginning of the 20th century. Late in the century, the place served as an office and warehouse for the Celdrán Mining company; After its acquisition by the Sociedad Minero Metalúrgica Peñarroya España, thousands of boxes began to be deposited there with witnesses from pre-mining prospecting surveys, collected in various places in the Sierra. In order to considerably increase mineral production based on intensive tillage in all corners of the sierra, the Peñarroya geology department carried out a multitude of boreholes. Until a few weeks ago, before his disappearance, the boxes located in the upper area housed the witnesses of the great survey campaign that Peñarroya carried out at the beginning of the 1980s in the Los Blancos III area, in the municipality of Cartagena.