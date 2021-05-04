The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia, within the framework of the operation ‘Lázaro’, carried out an investigation aimed at clarifying some alleged irregularities detected by the Los Alcázares City Council in two applications for registration, which resulted in the investigation of two neighbors of the municipality as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of usurpation of civil status and falsification of public documents.

The investigation began when two complaints were made from the City Council after the statistics office of the aforementioned consistory detected Registration requests for two homes, whose owners had died.

Investigators from the Benemérita obtained the necessary documentation and found out that the applicants were residents of the municipality, without any type of connection and that, although they were two isolated events, the criminal tricks used to usurp the identity of their parents were similar.

The Civil Guards found out that they were the children of the owners of each house who, according to the documentation obtained, they posed as their parents, carrying out in both cases the authorization of registration in their own handwriting on the homes of which they were heirs, thereby usurping the identity of their parents, already deceased.

Operation ‘Lázaro’ culminated in the investigation of proceedings as investigated by the alleged responsibility of usurpation of civil status and falsification of public document, of two Spanish citizens: a male, 69 years old; and a 63-year-old woman, both residents of Los Alcázares.

According to the investigation, the alleged intention of those now investigated was find a shortcut to register, avoiding other more complex administrative procedures, since both properties were in the course of an inheritance. The persons investigated and the proceedings brought have been made available to the San Javier Investigating Court.