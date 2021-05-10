The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia, within the framework of the ‘Diana’ operation, identified, located and investigated two neighbors of Lorca, as alleged perpetrators of a crime related to the protection of fauna, for the Poaching of a Rui with a firearm in closed season, inside a private hunting ground located in La Sierra de La Tercia, municipality of Lorca. The action began when specialists from the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the Civil Guard learned of the complaint made by a citizen about this event.

Investigators traveled to the site and, after inspecting the land, found the head of a rump, supposedly abandoned by poachers when they were surprised by the game guards. The game guards reported that, while they were monitoring the aforementioned preserve, they detected the presence of two off-road vehicles. Its drivers ran away at high speed, even hitting the guards’ vehicle.. These maneuvers were suspicious, since they were on the trail of a group of people who frequented different hunting grounds in the town of Lorca to carry out alleged illegal hunts.

In view of these indications, Seprona agents carried out a reconnaissance of the area where they found the head of a rump. Next, they collected the testimony of users of the aforementioned preserve and residents of the area, which allowed them to focus the investigation on two residents of Lorca. After obtaining the necessary information, the Civil Guard located and investigated two boys, 30 and 40 years old, to whom proceedings were instructed as alleged perpetrators of a crime related to the protection of fauna.

The persons investigated and the proceedings brought were made available to the Investigating Court of Lorca (Murcia). Operation ‘Diana’ remains open, so the identification of other people who may be related to poaching in different hunting grounds in the municipality of Lorca is not ruled out.