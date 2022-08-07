The State Security Forces and Corps are investigating two new complaints from young people – in this case minors – who claim to have suffered punctures this weekend in leisure areas of La Manga del Mar Menor and Mazarrón, as confirmed by sources close to the research. With these, there are already three cases that are being investigated in the Community due to complaints registered by this technique through which a psychoactive agent is allegedly inoculated into the victim through a puncture.

A well-known nightclub in La Manga, in the municipality of Cartagena, was the scene this Saturday night of one of these alleged punctures. After asking for help, the victim, a minor, was treated by an ambulance. As the sources explained, the doctor confirmed the existence of a wound caused by a needle and the girl was transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena to undergo a complete examination.

The protocol establishes the performance of toxicological analyzes on those affected and the health authorities insist that the victims must go to their nearest hospital as soon as possible, to try to locate toxic substances in the blood that show the attack. This case has been left in the hands of the Civil Guard, which has already opened an investigation in this regard.

This is not, however, the only complaint left this Saturday night. The National Police investigates the story of another minor who went to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena claiming to feel symptoms of chemical submission due to puncture. The agents, according to sources close to the case, interviewed the teenager in the center, verifying that she was weak, semi-conscious, and with a mark on her right thigh compatible with a puncture.

The events, as explained by the young woman, occurred on a beach in Mazarrón when a boy she did not know approached her, grabbing her by the arm and pricking her in the thigh. The girl, who was accompanied by her relatives, told the police that she believes there have been more cases in the same area.

The Benemérita has been investigating for days the complaint of another young woman, the first registered in the Region. She is she went to report two days after feeling dizzy at a party in a nightclub in Mazarrón.