COLPISA Madrid Saturday, August 13, 2022, 7:35 p.m.



National Police have found three bodies, two of them with symptoms of violent death, in two floors of the Rondilla in Valladolid that correspond to a man in his 60s and two women in their 60s and 30s, according to reports from the Valladolid Subdelegation to Europe Press.

Thus, at 4:25 p.m., a call is received in the Cimacc Room 091-National Police, which came from the Emergency Service 112, reporting a fire in a house located on Calle Marqués de Santillana, so it is sent to police and fire service.

Once extinguished, they locate inside the house the charred corpse of a man, aged around 60 years, who initially presents symptoms of violent death.

Five minutes later, at 4:30 p.m., the same room receives a call from a woman who, from her mobile phone, indicates that she does not know what is happening to her daughter, and that she is in the house located on the street Linares, where a fire is also declared.

Once the latter was extinguished, they found inside the home the charred corpses of two women, aged around 60 and 30 years, one of whom had symptoms of violent death. The National Police investigate the causes.